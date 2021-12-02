Stacey Abrams Announces Second Run For Georgia Governor

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is running for governor once again.

On Wednesday (December 1), the voting rights advocate —who ran for governor in 2018, losing to Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp by 1.4 points — tweeted her announcement, writing, “I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power.”

The tweet also included a campaign video, which featured Abrams speaking about unity and strength. “What I know to be true is that our values are still strong. No matter where we come from in Georgia, or how long we’ve been here, we believe in this place, and our folks who deserve to be seen and heard and have a voice,” she said. “Because in the end, we are one Georgia, regardless of the pandemic or the storms, the obstacles in our way, or the forces determined to divide us.”

I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapol

Following Abrams’ announcement, Gov. Kemp released a statement in response to her newly launched campaign: