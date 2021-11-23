Digital Daily

Suspect Identified In Wisconsin Parade Crash

At least five people were killed and dozens injured Sunday (November 21) after an SUV drove through the crowd of a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Local authorities gave a press conference on Monday (November 22) where they named the five victims and released the name of a suspect in the tragedy.

The driver of the SUV has been identified as Darrell E. Brooks, a 39-year-old man from Milwaukee.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the motive for the crash is not yet known, but Brooks faces five charges of intentional homicide with additional charges possible.

“We are confident he acted alone,” Thompson said. “There is no evidence this is a terrorist incident.”

Police said the vehicle and its driver were quickly identified and arrested. Brooks was not injured after the crash, Thompson noted.

Parade spectators were bundled along a city street to watch the holiday parade when a red SUV drives into a person in the marching band, before continuing forward and hitting more people.

Cell phone video taken by Angela O’Boyle, who watched from her fifth floor apartment, shows the vehicle hitting people in the band and crowd before driving away from the scene.

Federal agents are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Reading about trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

