Malikah Shabazz, Daughter Of Malcolm X, Found Dead

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X‘s six daughters, has died.

According to CNN, police in NYC said Shabazz was found unconscious on Monday (November 22) just before 5 p.m. ET by her daughter at her Brooklyn home. So far, police say the death appears to be of natural causes, though an official cause of death has not been release. She was 56 years old.

She and her twin sister, Malaak, are the youngest children of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz.

Bernice King, daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. took to Twitter to offer her condolences following the news.

“I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah,” King wrote in the tweet.