Obama Foundation Receives $100M Donation From Jeff Bezos

The Obama Foundation just received a massive donation from Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

According to The New York Post, the nonprofit accepted a $100 million donation from the billionaire who confirmed the news to the outlet on Monday (November 22).

The Blue Origin founder did make one condition as part of the multi-million dollar donation, however.

The Post reported that Bezos has asked Obama rename the plaza of his Chicago presidential center in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, a stipulation confirmed by the foundation.

In a news release, Bezos said he’s “thrilled to support President and Mrs. Obama and their Foundation in its mission to train and inspire tomorrow’s leaders.”

The Foundation said the funds will be used to give “the next generation of emerging leaders … the necessary tools, resources, and training needed to be the change they want to see in the world, just as Congressman Lewis did.”Obama Foundation accepts $100M donation from Jeff Bezos https://t.co/XirVi33qgp pic.twitter.com/MVoSmoDBNG— New York Post (@nypost) November 22, 2021

The outlet noted that Bezos’ donation comes as President Joe Biden –– Obama’s VP –– brings challenges to the company over antitrust law issues. Lina Khan, Biden’s appointed head of the Federal Trade Commission has long called out Amazon for what she describes as anticompetitive practices and is investigating Amazon’s acquisition of MGM Studios for a cool $8.5 billion.

Obama’s presidential center has faced controversy of its own after some residents complained about the years-long construction of the $500 million center in Chicago’s South Side.Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million to Barack Obama’s private foundation — its largest gift yet. In return for the donation, Bezos asked that a plaza at the Obama Presidential Center be named for the late civil rights leader John Lewis. https://t.co/WcnMQJ8787— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 22, 2021

This isn’t the first major donation by a tech mogul the Foundation has received. Bezos’ ex-wife Mackenzie Scott, along with Bill and Melinda Gates, and former Facebook president Sean Parker have all monetarily gifted the 44th President’s foundation.

Jeff Bezos also recently donated $100 million to Van Jones to help share with charities of his choosing.

