Georgia Police Seek Help In Finding Missing 8-Year-Old Nicole Hall

Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

The Gwinnett County Police Department in Georgia is seeking the public’s help in locating 8-year-old Nicole Amari Hall.

Local law enforcement told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Hall was last seen by her mother between midnight and 1 a.m. on Sunday (November 21) wearing a blue Tweety bird jacket, and blue and white pajama set. She could be wearing her glasses, police said, and rainbow light-up shoes.

Local authorities say the 8-year-old went missing from the Hometown Studios located on Jimmy Carter Blvd and says Nicole is on the autism spectrum and that her family is new to the area.

“Miss Hall is new to the area, so she doesn’t have a lot of friends or family she would reach out to,” law enforcement official Kylie Boney told 11 Alive News.

Gwinnett police tweeted a photo of Nicole with a full description of the missing child, who reportedly goes by her middle name, Amari.

Missing: 8 year old Nicole Hall. Last seen at the Hometown Studios in Peachtree Corners this morning. Black female, brown eyes, black hair. Wearing a blue Tweedy-Bird jacket, white and blue PJs, glasses & rainbow light up shoes. Call 911 if you see Nicole https://t.co/BrozFK0qXG pic.twitter.com/AAPS4zHR8n — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) November 21, 2021

“Officers are just patrolling the area, searching the woods, searching different businesses trying to figure out where she could have gone,” Boney added. “Wherever she is, I trust that the public, alongside the police department and our resources, we can locate Nicole and try and give the family some answers.”

Anyone with information about Nicole’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Gwinnett Police Department at 770-513-5300. To anonymously leave a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or go to www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.