Bank Of America Donates $500K To International African-American Museum

The International African-American Museum has received a major boost as it heads into the new year. Bank of America has donated $500,000 to the museum continues to expand its leadership team, curriculum and operational plans.

“This second major gift from Bank of America underscores the company’s commitment to our mission and to work that moves the dial on equity and racial justice,” IAAM CEO Dr. Tonya Matthews said in a press release.

“We are grateful and proud to be in partnership with such an esteemed organization.”

Located in South Carolina, the museum takes visitors from the point of disembarkation nearly 500 years ago through 2021. For nearly two years, the IAAM has led visitors through a number of virtual and in-person tours and programs. With this donation and a previous Bank of America donation from 2018, the museum hopes to open its physical location in 2022. Ultimately, IAAM hopes their efforts will help uncover the “untold stories of the African American journey for audiences across the country.”

“Bank of America’s doubling of support for the International African American Museum is part of our ongoing commitment to advance racial equality and create economic opportunity for people and communities of color. This direct investment will further the mission of the museum and our shared goals of supporting conversations and actions that can advance economic and social progress,” Mark Munn of Bank of America said.

“We are so grateful for Bank of America’s tremendous support and leadership, which has helped the museum reach major milestones. During critical and early stages in the creation of the museum, Bank of America has been there,” IAAM Board Member Joseph P. Riley Jr. added.

