Digital Daily

President Joe Biden Speaks On Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘The Jury System Works’

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden spoke Friday (November 19) about the not guilty verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse‘s homicide trial.

“Look, I stand by what the jury has concluded,” Biden said following the news of Rittenhouse’s acquittal. “The jury system works and we have to abide by it.”

Rittenhouse, 18, faced five felony charges for the murder of two men and injuring of another last August in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A jury deliberated just over a total of 25 hours over four days to find the accused gunman not guilty on all counts.

Biden spoke to reporters after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine colonoscopy.

“I just heard a moment ago,” Biden, 78, said. “I didn’t watch the trial,” he added.

The president was also asked about his comments from September 2020 when he, then-presidential candidate, tweeted a video with Rittenhouse carrying a rifle in it, writing in the caption, “There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night,” taking a dig at then-President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the tweet from last year and replied:

“What I’m not going to speak to right now is anything about an ongoing trial nor the President’s past comments. What I can reiterate is the President’s view is that we shouldn’t have, broadly speaking, vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons. We shouldn’t have opportunities corrupting peaceful protest by rioting and burning down the communities they claim to represent anywhere in the country.”

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web