Young Dolph’s Partner Breaks Her Silence Following The Star’s Death

Photo: Getty Images

Young Dolph‘s recent death sent a sudden wave of grief through the hip hop community — but those most effected by the tragic loss are Dolph’s partner Mia Jaye and their two school age children, Tre and Aria. Jaye, a podcaster and owner of “The Mom EO” clothing brand started a campaign advocating for anti-gun violence and for Black men to grow old, prior to her husbands passing. On Thursday, Mia took to her Instagram stories to share a message to Dolph’s fans amid the sad news. She wrote of her late husband — real name Adolph Robert Thornton:

“Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages. I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few. Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes energy and prayers are welcome…because Lord knows I need them. Question is…How am I going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home? #prayforme. God give me strength. Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul.”

Dolph was shot and killed on Wednesday at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in South Memphis at just 36-years old. Mia Jaye’s “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” campaign started back in August, which would have been her brother’s 35th birthday. According to the campaign video, her brother was shot and killed by another black man over a $3,000 car deal by an unhappy customer.

Young Dolph and Mia got together in 2012, and have since created a beautiful family together. Our thoughts and well wishes to the Thornton family.