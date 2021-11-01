Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Is Writing Books For Kids After Landing Major Deal

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish is doing it for the kids with her new book deal!

The actress-comedian recently signed a three-book deal with HarperCollins Kids and already has the first book ready to go.

Layla, the Blast Black Unicorn is the Night School star’s debut children’s book, co-written by Jerdine Nolen. The picture book is scheduled for release May 10, 2022 and tells the story of a unicorn who doesn’t quite fit in and doesn’t recognize her differences as something special.

Haddish says writing children’s books is something personal for her.

“It’s no secret that when I was growing up, I had a lot of difficulties learning to read. Like many kids, more than anything, I wanted to see myself in the books I read,” Haddish said in a statement.

Layla, the Last Black Unicorn is a story about self-acceptance, and a story that I hope inspires kids to be ready to step up and stand out. Layla is incredibly close to my hear, and I can’t wait to share this book… with the world,” she added.

Haddish is also working on two middle grade novels, co-written by Paula Chase, set to be released in the winters of 2023 and 2024.

“I hope they encourage more kids to read,” Haddish said of her latest projects.

To pre-order your copy of Layla, the Last Black Unicorn and support a Black-owned bookstore, please click here.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web