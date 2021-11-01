Tiffany Haddish Is Writing Books For Kids After Landing Major Deal

Photo: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish is doing it for the kids with her new book deal!

The actress-comedian recently signed a three-book deal with HarperCollins Kids and already has the first book ready to go.

Layla, the Blast Black Unicorn is the Night School star’s debut children’s book, co-written by Jerdine Nolen. The picture book is scheduled for release May 10, 2022 and tells the story of a unicorn who doesn’t quite fit in and doesn’t recognize her differences as something special.

Haddish says writing children’s books is something personal for her.

“It’s no secret that when I was growing up, I had a lot of difficulties learning to read. Like many kids, more than anything, I wanted to see myself in the books I read,” Haddish said in a statement.

“Layla, the Last Black Unicorn is a story about self-acceptance, and a story that I hope inspires kids to be ready to step up and stand out. Layla is incredibly close to my hear, and I can’t wait to share this book… with the world,” she added.

Haddish is also working on two middle grade novels, co-written by Paula Chase, set to be released in the winters of 2023 and 2024.

“I hope they encourage more kids to read,” Haddish said of her latest projects.

To pre-order your copy of Layla, the Last Black Unicorn and support a Black-owned bookstore, please click here.

