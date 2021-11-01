Fans Think They Have Found Pop Smoke’s NBA Look Alike

Photo: Getty Images

On Halloween, the Sacramento Kings traveled out to Dallas, Texas to battle Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Defending his home floor, Doncic put up 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Mavericks won by six points.

Despite his performance, Doncic did not garner the majority of the attention from casual fans after the game. Instead, many people were focused on a press game interview of Sacramento Kings Center Tristan Thompson. After putting up 13 points and five rebounds in his team’s six-point loss, Thompson stepped up to the podium to speak to reporters. While Thompson’s analysis of the game didn’t make many headlines, fans did point out that his braids and his attire reminded them of the late Pop Smoke.

Thristan Thompson ou Pop Smoke? https://t.co/X0LluaQPFp — RAP MAIS (@RapMais) November 1, 2021

Pop Smoke is trending because people think Tristan Thompson dressed up as him for Halloween 😭pic.twitter.com/pOIH1CNkLZ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 1, 2021

Tristan Thompson or Pop Smoke? 😂 💫 pic.twitter.com/UUjAOH1APW — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 1, 2021

Thompson has not commented on the trend, but some suspected the uncanny resemblance between him and the later rap star could have been his Halloween costume. However, he never explicitly stated that he intended to be Pop Smoke for the holiday. Instead, he has remained silent on the matter and focused on the next game.

Over the next few weeks, Thompson and the Kings will hit a bit of a tough stretch. The Kings will play the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz twice over the next three weeks. With a .500 start of 3-3, the Kings are hoping to have a strong run in November that will push them toward their first playoff appearance in 15 years.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.