Fulton County Library System Celebrates National Friends of Libraries Week

The Fulton County Library System recently spent the week of October 17-23, 2021, celebrating its Friends of the Library groups as part of the 16th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week.

The 19 Friends of the Library groups were established from 1929-2019 and have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars while 3,257 Friends volunteers donated over 393,522 volunteer hours. The Friends of Adams Park, Adamsville/Collier Heights, Alpharetta, Buckhead, East Atlanta, East Point, East Roswell, Fairburn, Metropolitan, Milton, Northeast/Spruill Oaks, Northside, Ocee, Palmetto, Peachtree, Ponce, Roswell, Sandy Springs and South Fulton support the library system through advocacy, fundraising and volunteer work.

“The Friends of the Library are unique in that they give so much of their time, talents and funds to help us better serve patrons. They are the wind beneath our wings. We very much appreciate their dedication and continued commitment,” said Gayle H. Holloman, Executive Director of the Fulton County Library System.

In addition to a week of online celebrations, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners celebrated the occasion with a proclamation during their October 20th meeting, joined by Director Holloman, Teryn Gilliam, Library Group Administrator, Heather Staniszewski, Volunteer Services Manager and Marcy Meyers, Volunteer Services.

Please contact the Volunteer Services Manager at (404-613-0124) or visit (https://www.fulcolibrary.org/friends-of-the-library/) to learn more about the Friends Groups and how to become a member.

National Friends of Libraries Week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association with approximately 4,000 personal and group members representing hundreds of thousands of library supporters. United for Libraries supports those who govern, promote, advocate, and fundraise for libraries, and brings together library trustees, advocates, friends, and foundations into a partnership that creates a powerful force for libraries in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.ala.org/united

The Fulton County Library System recently spent the week of October 17-23, 2021, celebrating its Friends of the Library groups as part of the 16th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week.

The 19 Friends of the Library groups were established from 1929-2019 and have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars while 3,257 Friends volunteers donated over 393,522 volunteer hours. The Friends of Adams Park, Adamsville/Collier Heights, Alpharetta, Buckhead, East Atlanta, East Point, East Roswell, Fairburn, Metropolitan, Milton, Northeast/Spruill Oaks, Northside, Ocee, Palmetto, Peachtree, Ponce, Roswell, Sandy Springs and South Fulton support the library system through advocacy, fundraising and volunteer work.

“The Friends of the Library are unique in that they give so much of their time, talents and funds to help us better serve patrons. They are the wind beneath our wings. We very much appreciate their dedication and continued commitment,” said Gayle H. Holloman, Executive Director of the Fulton County Library System.

In addition to a week of online celebrations, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners celebrated the occasion with a proclamation during their October 20th meeting, joined by Director Holloman, Teryn Gilliam, Library Group Administrator, Heather Staniszewski, Volunteer Services Manager and Marcy Meyers, Volunteer Services.

Please contact the Volunteer Services Manager at (404-613-0124) or visit (https://www.fulcolibrary.org/friends-of-the-library/) to learn more about the Friends Groups and how to become a member.

National Friends of Libraries Week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association with approximately 4,000 personal and group members representing hundreds of thousands of library supporters. United for Libraries supports those who govern, promote, advocate, and fundraise for libraries, and brings together library trustees, advocates, friends, and foundations into a partnership that creates a powerful force for libraries in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.ala.org/united