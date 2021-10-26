Kasim Reed Applauds NAACP Response to Atlanta Chapter’s Richard Rose

Kasim Reed Applauds NAACP Response to Atlanta Chapter’s Political Statement

NAACP issues cease and desist to Richard Rose, Atlanta NAACP branch president

Kasim Reed today applauded the NAACP’s response to Richard Rose’s political statement on behalf of the Atlanta NAACP branch. Within 24 hours, the NAACP submitted a cease and desist to Mr. Rose.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO included the following statement:

“On October 21, 2021, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson issued the following letter to Richard Rose, Atlanta NAACP branch president, directing him to immediately cease any endorsement or condemnation of political candidates. The NAACP does not support or condone its units and affiliates endorsing political candidates. The recent remarks of Atlanta NAACP Branch President, Richard Rose, regarding the Atlanta Mayoral race, are unacceptable and will be addressed internally.”

“I am grateful for the NAACP’s swift response to Mr. Rose’s political statement,” said Reed. “As a lifetime member of the NAACP, I am committed to the mission and work of this path breaking organization. The allegations contained in Mr. Rose’s letter were false and wholly without merit. Our campaign is being attacked because we sought and received the support of the women and men of the Atlanta Police Department at a time when crime and violence is devastating our city. We remain honored to have the support of The International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO) Local 623 and are committed to making Atlanta safe in a manner that is consistent with our values as the cradle of the Civil Rights movement.

It should be noted that our campaign has also received the endorsements of leading organizations and unions including The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 134, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Georgia Local 1644, the Georgia Federation of Public Service Employees (FPSE), the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 8 Southeast, the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys and The Atlanta Daily World. Notably, we have also received the support of Ambassador Andrew Young and Maynard Jackson III. It is unfortunate that a leader of a local chapter used this historic organization to be used by dark money interests.”

To view the NAACP’s cease and desist to Mr. Rose, click here. A detailed response from the campaign to Mr. Rose’s letter can be found here.