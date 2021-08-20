Ludacris To Headline Atlanta March For Voting Rights Rally And Concert

LUDACRIS TO HEADLINE ATLANTA MARCH ON FOR VOTING RIGHTS RALLY AND CONCERT AT CENTENNIAL PARK ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, THE 58TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MARCH ON WASHINGTON

March On for Voting Rights is a Nationwide Mass Mobilization to Demand that Elected Officials Protect Democracy, Denounce Voter Suppression and Ensure Fair, Easy Access to the Vote for All

On Saturday, August 28, the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic March on Washington, Atlantans who are committed to saving democracy and free elections will join together for the March On for Voting Rights, culminating in a rally and concert at Centennial Park. The effort is part of a nationwide mass mobilization to demand Congress stop voter suppression and pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act, which will ensure free, fair access to the ballot for every voter. In addition to Atlanta, marches will also take place in Houston, Miami, Phoenix, Washington, D.C., and in more than 40 other cities around the country on August 28.

The Atlanta march will start at historic Ebenezer Church and conclude at Centennial Park with a rally and concert featuring Ludacris. Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, who grew up in Atlanta and still calls the city home, is a multi-platinum GrammyTM Award-winning artist and actor who most recently appeared in “F9: The Fast Saga.” He recently partnered with Iwillvote.com to write “Get Out and Vote,” an anthem to encourage participation in the Georgia runoff elections, through his educational children’s platform KidNation.

“Exercising our right to vote is fundamental to our democracy, and when people make it harder to vote, we stand up,” said Ludacris. “I look forward to honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King as I march with people in Atlanta on August 28.”

Additional participants speaking and performing in support of voting rights and voter registration include:

Congresswoman Nikema Williams

Ben Jealous, Former NAACP President

Dr. Bernice King

Chris Rey, Phi Beta Sigma International President and CEO

Shirley Franklin, former Atlanta Mayor

Rev. Dr. Gerald Durley

Additional speakers and performers will be announced leading up to August 28.

The march is co-sponsored by March On, SEIU, National Action Network and the Drum Major Institute, an organization founded by Martin Luther King Jr. and dedicated to the King legacy of addressing racism through peaceful solutions.

RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/events/mo4vr-atl.

WHAT: March On for Voting Rights – Atlanta

WHEN: Saturday, August 28

11 a.m. Eastern

WHO: March On, SEIU, National Action Network, the Drum Major Institute, and more. See a full list of partners at https://marchonforvotingrights.org/.

WHERE: March begins at Ebenezer Church (101 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA 30312) and concludes at Centennial Park, 265 Park Ave W NW, Atlanta, GA 30313 where rally and concert will take place.

Interview and Video Footage: Media is welcome and encouraged to interview, photograph and capture b-roll of the event.

To get involved or learn more about the March On for Voting Rights, visit https://marchonforvotingrights.org/.

For information about the COVID Policy at March On for Voting Rights efforts, visit https://marchonforvotingrights.org/covid/.