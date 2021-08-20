12th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival as Virtual Event with More Than 180 Official Selections from Around the World

Most Expansive Lineup Ever Showcases Titles from Filmmakers of Color Representing 6 Continents; Programming Includes Screenings, Panels, Workshops and Signature Events that Will Inform, Inspire and Entertain

The 12th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival has taken center stage this week and runs through Sunday, August 22. Presented 100 percent online for the second consecutive year, this premier virtual event will feature more than 180 diverse, groundbreaking projects that span across genres and the globe, as well as panels, workshops, and exclusive signature events that filmmakers and film enthusiasts are sure to enjoy.

“An added value to presenting the festival virtually is that the attendees have 72 hours to view their selected films and programs. Also, they may view what has already taken place,” said Deidre McDonald, BronzeLens Artistic Director.

BronzeLens screenings consist of shorts, features, documentaries, student films, webisodes, and music and dance videos. The selections represent six continents and more than two dozen countries, including the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Canada, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Ireland, Lebanon, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, South Africa, South Korea, Sudan, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

BronzeLens panels and workshops will take on topics that spark thought and promote professional development while providing invaluable networking opportunities. Some of the industry’s foremost experts will lead attendees in discussions about crowdfunding, pitching, distribution, diversity and inclusion, mental health for creatives, and much more.

Capping off the festival weekend are the highly anticipated BronzeLens signature events, which include Women SuperStars Honors, Sunday Brunch with the Brothers, Cinema and Social Justice Sunday, and the 12th Annual BronzeLens Awards Show.

BronzeLens 2021 Weekend Highlights

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20

Film Screenings – Students, Webisodes, and Music and Dance Videos

Powerhouse Programs

Commercial Directing – BIPOC Storytelling in the Advertising World

There is a critical need for creative content that represents the veritable experiences of people of color within the construct of advertising and promotion. Proctor and Gamble’s provocative Widen the Screen campaign is one of many examples of corporations making a concerted effort to responsibly expose cultural nuances through marketing. Deborah Riley Draper, award-winning writer, producer, director, and veteran advertising executive will lead the discussion with Oscar Nominated director Kevin Wilson, Tamika Lamison, Executive Director of the Commercial Film Directors Diversity Program, Ben Howard, Associate Creative Director, The Grey Group, and Tabitha Mason Elliott, Partner, Head of Production for Bark Bark and Association of Independent Commercial Producers Equity and Inclusion Chair.

Being Pitch Ready Part II – From Reel to Deal Presented in Collaboration with the Atlanta Pitch Summit

Cela Sutton of Paramount Plus, Sheoyki Jones, Creative Program Manager of Invest Atlanta, Precious Williams, CEO of Perfect Pitches by Prescious, and Actress, Writer, Producer Kiana Dancie will discuss next level pitching execution with Moderator Ty Johnston-Chavis. Panel topics include acquiring funding, audience targeting, and negotiating.

SAGindie Low-Budget Film Contract Workshop

SAGindie’s Colin McCormack Communications Manager and Eliza Hajek, Manager of Development and Sponsorship will guide attendees through the SAG-AFTRA signatory process. Participants will learn how to hire professional actors for independent films regardless of budget. McCormick and Hajek will demonstrate the process of signing SAG-AFTRA low-budget agreements from start to finish.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

Film Screenings – Features

Powerhouse Programs

Create Your Own Destiny w/ Twinkie Byrd

Casting Director, Producer, and Director Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd will discuss best practices for career building, creating content, brand monetization, merchandising, establishing a production company, and Intellectual Property development.

Who’s Looking for Content? – Distribution Opportunities

Representatives for Cable, Subscription Video on Demand, Over the Top, and Streaming Platforms reveal multiple types of content they are seeking, licensing opportunities, and the correct way to submit work for consideration on their network, channel, or platform. DeShuna Spencer, CEO and Founder of kweliTV, Tina Rodriguez, Sr. Director, Programming and Acquisition for ASPiRE, Brett Dismuke, General Manager of ALLBLK, Loretta Edwards Wilson, Director of Scheduling and Acquisitions, Programming at TVOne/Cleo Marvin Neil, VP, Content Programming and Strategy for BET+, and Joyce Coleman-Sampson, Executive Production for Fox Soul.

Women SuperStar Honors celebrates the accomplishments of women of color who work in front of and behind the lens in the film and television industry. Five distinguished women of color who perform with excellence in front of and behind the lens will be recipients of the 2021 BronzeLens Women SuperStars Awards.

These legendary and emerging stars in their own right have significantly influenced the film and television industry. The 2021 BronzeLens Women SuperStars are: Producer and Founder of Autumn Bailey Entertainment Autumn Bailey-Ford (Maynard, Mine 9, Trading Paint); President of CBS/NAACP Production Venture Sheila Ducksworth; Actress Priah Ferguson (“Stranger Things,” “Atlanta”); Veteran writer and television Executive Producer Sara Finney-Johnson (“Queen Sugar,” “Family Matters,” “The Parkers”); and President and Chief Executive Officer of Crown Media Family Networks Wonya Lucas (Hallmark). 90% of the proceed from this event benefit the newly established BronzeLens Creators Scholarship.

Since its inception, 52 women have received the BronzeLens Women SuperStars Award. The event takes place at 7:00 P.M. EST.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22

Sunday Brunch with the Brothers will be moderated by WSB-TV Atlanta Journalist Tom Jones, the conversation will focus on the impact of a pandemic year and the magnification of the great social and racial divides in America.

Guest panelists include Actor, Producer, Rapper Terayle Hill (The Quad, Cobra Kai); Actor Derrex Brady (Johnson, Any Day Now); Actor, Producer Thomas Q. Jones (Johnson, Straight Outta Compton, Catching Up); Actor, Editor, Producer Deji LaRay (Johnson, Greenleaf, Catching Up); and Actor, Director Philip Smithey (Johnson, Criminal Minds).

Panelists will give perspectives on their future as African American men in this country. They will discuss the types of roles they believe should be created to foster social justice healing, while also sharing joys they experience in their chosen profession.

This event is FREE and takes place virtually 12:00 Noon EST

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.

Cinema and Social Justice Sunday, remains a critical and unique component of the BronzeLens Film Festival. As our country continues to face issues of racism and race relations, the subject matters addressed during Cinema and Social Justice Sunday are timelier than ever.

2021 Cinema and Social Justice Sunday feature is:

100 Years From Mississippi

Director: Tarabu Betserai Kirkland

Producers: Tarabu Betserai Kirkland, Gina Rugolo Judd, Barry Shabaka Henley

This event is FREE and takes place virtually 1:30 P.M. EST

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.

12th Annual BronzeLens Awards Show will salute the “Best of Festival” filmmakers. Categories include the best in Features, Documentaries, Shorts, Short Documentaries, Reel South Southern Documentaries, Webisodes, Students, Music Videos, and Dance Videos, as well as Best Actress and Best Actor.

The Founder’s Award was presented to Tia Powell, publisher of OZ Magazine; the Festival’s Trailblazer Award winner was Madeline Anderson, award-winning documentary filmmaker/producer-director/educator. The event takes place at virtually 5:00 P.M. EST.

For the complete BronzeLens Film Festival schedule and to register, please visit https://bronzelens.com/.

About the BronzeLens Film Festival

BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta, Georgia, is a non-profit organization, founded in 2009, that is dedicated to bringing national and worldwide attention to Atlanta as a center for film and film production for people of color. Its mission is two-fold: to promote Atlanta as the film mecca for people of color, and to showcase films and provide networking opportunities that will develop the next generation of filmmakers. Since its inception, BronzeLens producers have brought national and worldwide attention to Atlanta, helping to showcase the city as a leader in the thriving film industry. For more information regarding the BronzeLens Film Festival, please visit https://bronzelens.com/.