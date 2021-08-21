Digital Daily

Atlanta City Council Committee Schedule for Aug. 23 -25

Atlanta City Council Releases Committee Schedule

Six Atlanta City Council committees will hold remote meetings next week in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall.

Pursuant to Section 2-136 of the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances, public comment for each committee will be accepted through the phone numbers listed below between 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

The schedule for Aug. 23-25 is below:

 

Zoning

Monday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m.

404-330-6035

 

Public Safety/Legal Administration
Monday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m.
404-330-6022

City Utilities
Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.
404-330-6057

Community Development/Human Services
Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
404-330-6089

Transportation
Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
404-330-6059

Finance/Executive
Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m.
404-330-6066

The Committee on Council will take place at the next full Council meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. Public comment for the Committee on Council will be accepted by dialing 404-330-6069.

Media and the public can access the live meetings using the conference bridge by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering ID number 8315991256. The meetings will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and on Channel 26.

