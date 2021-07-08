SEEL Receives the EEI 2021 Diverse Supplier Award for Outstanding Business Performance and Support of Other Diverse Suppliers

SEEL, LLC (Solutions for Energy Efficient Logistics) has been named the 2021 Diverse Supplier of the Year by the Edison Electric Institute (EEI). EEI cited, among other things, SEEL’s outstanding work in the industry and utilization of fellow diverse suppliers as the primary reasons SEEL was chosen for the award.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that SEEL has been chosen as this year’s recipient of the EEI Diverse Supplier Award,” said Terri Oliva, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Edison Electric Institute. “This award is presented annually to a diverse supplier who does superior work and pays it forward by utilizing fellow diverse suppliers in their supply chain.”

Nominated for the award by SEEL’s longtime customer DTE Energy, Ben Fowke, Chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy and current EEI Chairman, presented the award to SEEL during the organization’s 37th Business Diversity Virtual Conference.

Always a champion for diversity and inclusion, Louis E. James, president and CEO of SEEL, mandates a strict policy of outreach, mentoring and procurement with other MBE companies, pledging 25% of available procurement dollars with diverse business groups like MBEs and WBEs. For the past four years the company’s minority spend has exceeded his pledge averaging 38% of purchasing power, nearly $24 million.

“It is an honor to receive the Diverse Supplier award from the Institute and I thank DTE Energy for the nomination,” said James. “As a diverse supplier myself, it’s important to me that my companies provide opportunities for other minority suppliers to help them have a chance at success. I’m here to pass on my experience, knowledge and most importantly any successes I have to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the energy industry. Thank you EEI, for this distinguished award. It is my intention to remain at the forefront of diversity.”

SEEL won the award along with several other energy-related companies that are champions in the diversity space.

“Congratulations to this year’s Business Diversity Award winners for their continued commitment to an inclusive and diverse supplier network,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “These companies and their suppliers have demonstrated, and continue to showcase, the values of our entire industry. By maintaining a diverse business environment, these companies are leading by example and are creatin ga better future for the customers and communities they so proudly serve. All are extremely deserving of these prestigious awards.”

About SEEL

One of the leading nationally certified minority business enterprises, service-disabled veteran owned providers of energy efficiency solutions in the nation, SEEL is an energy efficiency program implementation, management and training contractor. SEEL embraces the mantra, “Every utility customer deserves a path to energy efficiency.” To achieve maximum results for its utility customers, SEEL integrates its in-house services, proprietary digital platform, eSMART, and its unique ability to bring energy saving solutions to hard-to-reach communities to achieve maximum results for its utility customers. A multi-award winning company, SEEL offers a suite of energy management services to households, multifamily dwellings and small businesses on behalf of its utility customers throughout the Midwest and southern regions of the United States. SEEL also offers workforce development, in-house weatherization services and BPI Training. Most recently, the company was named the 2020 and 2019 Supplier of the Year by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). For more information about SEEL, visit www.seelllc.com, or call 313-841-5000.