Real Times Media Takes Home Top Honors at 2021 NNPA Messenger Awards

The 2021 NNPA (National Newspaper Publishers Association) Messenger Awards recently presented Real Times Media with multiple high honors. The Messenger Awards, formerly known as the Merit Awards, celebrate African American publishers for outstanding journalistic merit. It pays tribute to A. Phillip Randolph’s Messenger magazine founded in 1917.

Real Times Media’s Michigan Chronicle and New Pittsburgh Courier were awarded numerous honors including first place for the Ada S. Franklin Award recognizing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle (Michigan Chronicle), first place for the A. Phillip Randolph Award recognizing website excellence (New Pittsburgh Courier), and placed first for the Newsletter Excellence Award (New Pittsburgh Courier).

“We are all excited about receiving these awards. The staffs at all of our properties work incredibly hard and are true professionals” said Hiram E. Jackson, CEO of Real Times Media and publisher of the Michigan Chronicle. “It feels great to be recognized by peers in our industry. The Black press continues to innovate and thrive and we’re proud to play a significant role.”

New Pittsburgh Courier Publisher Rod Doss agreed and does not take being considered a premier publication lightly.

“It’s the ultimate compliment. We were in competition nationally with about 200 newspapers…It’s a tribute to the focus on journalism, focus on who we are and how we serve the community,” said Doss.

He added that the awards are more so a recognition of his dedicated staff.

“They are the ones that make all the difference in the world. The people you surround yourself with really speaks volumes for whoever is at the top. The folks here go over everything with a fine-tooth comb…all of our product. We want to stand out as a quality publication.”

Here is a full list of Real Times Media’s Awards:

Michigan Chronicle

First Place: Ada S. Franklin Award for Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle

Second Place: Frank L Stanley Award for Education

Second Place: Armstrong Elliot Award for Entertainment

Second Place: Leon W. Washington Award for Special Editions

Third Place: John H. Sengstacke Award for Newspaper Excellence

Third Place: Business Award

New Pittsburgh Courier

First Place: A. Phillip Randolph Award for Website Excellence

First Place: Newsletter Excellence Award

Second Place: Business Award

Second Place: Layout & Design (Broadsheet)

Third Place: John Russworm Pinnacle Award

Third Place: Original Photography Use Award

Third Place: Armstrong Elliot Award for Entertainment