DeKalb CEO Thurmond Extends Water Disconnection Moratorium to Sept. 1

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has extended the five-year-old water service disconnection moratorium for residential water accounts to Sept. 1, 2021. The moratorium was set to expire on July 1.

“While the county has addressed the issues that led to the moratorium in 2016, the extension gives customers more time to pay their outstanding bills in full or make payment arrangements,” CEO Thurmond said.

The moratorium was established in October 2016 by Interim DeKalb County CEO Lee May.

In 2017 CEO Thurmond continued the moratorium and implemented The New Day Project to address decades-old water billing and customer service issues.

Known as the New Day Project, significant accomplishments of the New Day Project during the past four years include:

Disputed water bills have fallen from 4,000 complaints to less than 200 per month.

37,000 “held” bills that previously could not be verified were released.

82,000 defective and out-of-life cycle water meters have been replaced.

134,000 meters, 70 percent of all customers, have been fitted with electronic transmitters to ensure timely, accurate readings.

Nearly two dozen professional staff were hired and trained.

Customers with questions about their water bills can call 404-378-4475.