Gubernatorial Candidate Vernon Jones Wins the Forsyth County GOP Straw Poll

On Friday, July 2,, gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones won the Forsyth County GOP straw poll. This result is an important achievement for the campaign and signifies the support for Vernon’s political message.

“I am deeply grateful for the support of the great people of Forsyth County. Georgians have not forgotten Brian Kemp’s betrayal and are ready for a Governor who will put Georgia First, not back down to Stacey Abrams. This is only the beginning and we’re not slowing down,” says Vernon Jones