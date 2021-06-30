City of Atlanta Lifts Application Moratorium on Outdoor Events for up to 49,999 Persons

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Executive Order lifting a moratorium on the acceptance of applications for permits for outdoor events for up to 49,999 persons. Such events may only occur in accordance with the COVID-19 mitigation requirements outlined in the COVID-19 Special Events Permit Overlay—including the designation of a health coordinator responsible for reviewing current CDC guidance and ensuring the execution of an augmented cleaning and sanitation plan.

A moratorium remains on all outdoor events for 50,000 persons or more.

Organizers who hold permits for events for 50,000 or more persons may apply their permit fees to another event to occur within one year of the moratorium continued by this most recent Order.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bottoms issued a series of Executive and Administrative Orders to minimize the impact of the virus on Atlanta residents and businesses. Those Orders can be viewed online here.