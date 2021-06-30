Atlanta’s New Brunch Spot Celebrates Grand Opening with Cynthia Bialey, others

ATLANTA’S NEW BRUNCH EATERY, THE BREAKFAST BOYS CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING IN ATLANTA WITH CYNTHIA BAILEY &

CITY OF COLLEGE PARK MAYOR, BIANCA MOTLEY BROOM

Celebrated restaurateurs Lorenzo Wyche and Juan & Gee Smalls welcomed media and VIP guests to the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of their all-new brunch restaurant, The Breakfast Boys. TV personality, Cynthia Bailey, hosted the celebration and helped kick off the grand opening alongside the City of College Park, GA mayor, Bianca Motley Broom.

Backed by Lorenzo Wyche (Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, Rock Steady, Breakfast At Barney’s) and Gee and Juan Smalls (Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen), the restaurant promises to be a place to socialize while dining on pineapple upside-down French toast or jerk chicken and waffles paired with peach cobbler lattes and passionfruit mimosas. Additional special guests included actor Contessa Metcalfe, Crystal Fox, TC Carson, Brande Elise, Danielle Gray, Carmon Cambrice & more. Event guests enjoyed complimentary food & beverages. Sounds were provided by DJ Toni K.

The Breakfast Boys is located at 3387 Main St, College Park, GA 30337.