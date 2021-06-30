Ready, Set, Go: Black Americans Have Sights On Moving to Different Countries

Coming off the heels of 2020, one thing is for certain: racism is alive and Black Americans are tired.

Last year’s pandemic allowed for a surplus of independent time that gave many people a chance to evaluate how life in America had treated them thus far. The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahamud Arbury sparked nationwide outrage and relevant conversations surrounding the Black experience in neighboring regions.

The collective exhaustion is by no means a new feeling for a majority of the African-American community. Instances of racial injustice, health disparities, and economic inequality have left many feeling emotionally and mentally spent with little hope that America will offer the same peace other countries seem to hold.

Outside of the emotional toll being Black in America has had on melanated individuals throughout 2020 and beyond, the difference in one’s socioeconomic status is proving to be quite the incentive for those looking to uproot their lives and establish a life in another country. A simple trip to your favorite search engine is sure to highlight just how drastically different the value of a dollar is when compared to the currency in a neighboring region. While people of color statistically make less than their White counterparts living in the United States, the American dollar’s heightened value significantly contributes to the increased quality of life many feel after immigrating elsewhere.

In some cases, making the move to a country thousands of miles away is exactly what the doctor and financial coach ordered, but like any life situation, not all experiences are without faults. Similar to Black America’s history with systemic racism and inequities, countries like Britain also have their own issues to confront concerning racially charged disparities.

A change in location isn’t necessarily the solution to a multi-century old problem. When dealing with generations worth of oppression, the effects can manifest themselves in all aspects of life, in all places where present.