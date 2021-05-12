Chauvin could receive extended sentence judge rules

Judge Peter Cahill, the judge who oversaw Derek Chauvin’s murder trial ruled Wednesday, May 11 that aggravating factors in the murder of George Floyd, provides for a harsher prison sentence than those previously considered.

Chauvin could now face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for manslaughter. Since Chauvin had no prior criminal record, although there were a slew of excessive force complaints about the so Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines recommend about 12 and a half years in prison for each murder charge and about four years for the manslaughter charge.

In this case, state prosecutors asked for a tougher sentence than the recommendations provide, citing five aggravating factors they said applied. Chauvin’s defense attorney, Eric Nelson, said those factors did not apply.

Cahill found that four of the five factors for an extended sentence were proven beyond a reasonable doubt. He found that (1) Chauvin abused a position of trust and authority, and (2) he treated Floyd with particular cruelty.