Lowe’s set to hire hundreds on May 18

As the busy season for home improvement continues, Lowe’s is getting set to hire more than 115 new full-time associates May 18 at its regional distribution center in Adairsville. The walk-in hiring event will give qualified applicants 18 or older the opportunity to interview and receive an on-the-spot offer.

During Lowe’s Supply Chain Hiring Day on Tuesday, the company is hiring more than 1,600 operations team members across 17 distribution centers nationwide, building on 50,000-plus associates Lowe’s is hiring across U.S. stores this spring. Lowe’s hired more than 90,000 associates into permanent roles last year.

Day, night and weekend shifts are available, and Lowe’s offers competitive pay, performance bonuses and a wide variety of benefits. Additional details are below. Of note, no reservations or resumes are required for Tuesday’s hiring event. Job seekers can learn more about available roles by visiting jobs.lowes.com.

LOWE’S HIRING DAY DETAILS

WHAT:

Lowe’s is hosting a walk-in hiring event at its distribution center in Adairsville to fill more than 115 jobs, making it easy for anyone to start a career with Lowe’s. Lowe’s is hiring full-time team members for day, night and weekend shifts.

The event is part of Lowe’s Supply Chain Hiring Day. Lowe’s is hiring more than 1,600 supply chain associates at 17 distribution centers across the U.S. to round out its teams this spring and summer, the busiest season for home improvement.

Candidates (18+) will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. All offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.

Lowe’s provides competitive pay and offers performance bonuses, regular pay increases, as well as pay incentives for select shifts.

Career advancement opportunities are available at all levels including Track to the Trades, a first-of-its-kind national program enabling Lowe’s associates to launch a career in HVAC and appliance repair, construction, electrical and plumbing, with 100% of tuition paid by Lowe’s.

WHERE/WHEN:

Apply in-person from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 at Lowe’s distribution center: 255 Prosperity Way, NE, Adairsville, Ga. 30103

No experience, resume or reservation is needed. Candidates just need to bring a valid photo ID. For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear a mask.

Lowe’s offers a wide variety of benefits to full-time and part-time associates. Benefits include health, vision and dental insurance, tuition reimbursement, a trade skills educational program, paid parental leave, a 401(k) plan with company match and an employee stock purchase plan. On-site amenities are available at the distribution center, including a health center.