Urban One Honors Women Leading the Change

The third annual Urban One Honors will air Sunday, May 16, 2021, and simulcast on its sister network CLEO TV. Hosted by Gospel artists, Erica Campbell and journalist, Roland Martin, Urban One honors the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, and politics.

With a theme of “Women Leading the Change”, this year’s Urban One Honorees include:

2021 Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and voting rights champion Stacey Abrams. Stacy is credited with her gigantic efforts in the 2020 Presidential election. Because of her work, 800,000 new voters went to the polls. She is credited with helping to turn the state of Georgia from Republican to Democrat.

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist and creator of the New York Times 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones. The 1619 project reframed our understanding of American History by alleging enslaved Africans were transported to Virginia in 1619 as opposed to the Declaration of Independence in 1775.

Health Equality Advocate, Dr. Ala Stanford, who is a founding member of the Black Doctors COVID19 Consortium. The BDCC was formed during the pandemic after she saw a lack of intervention for the number of black Americans diagnosed and dying from COVID-19 in Philadelphia.

Known as one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Fortune Magazine, Roz Brewer is a businessperson, former CEO of Walgreens and Sam’s Club, and former COO of Starbucks. She currently serves on the board of Amazon and is the chairperson of Spelman’s Board of Trustees.

President & CEO of Martha’s Table Charity and former Obama Administration Official, Kim Ford

Evanston, IL alderman, and strategist, Robyn Rue Simmons, the driving force behind the reparations movement. In March, Evanston became the first city to approve a plan to make reparations available to Black residents.

Each honoree’s contributions have led to impactful changes in the Black Community. This year’s ceremony will also pay homage to the International Sweethearts of Rhythm, the all-female jazz band of the 1930s. Jazmine Sullivan, Da Brat, Le’Andria Johnson, Avery Sunshine, and the all-female house band, Kim Burse, and the KB Players will perform at the ceremony.

Danielle Sanders is a writer and journalist living in Chicago. Find her on social media @DanieSandersOfficial.