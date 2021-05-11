Whoopi Goldberg Hosts ‘An Evening with Care’ Celebration [VIDEO]

CARE’S ‘An Evening with CARE’ 75th Anniversary Celebration

On Tuesday night, CARE – the leading humanitarian organization working to defeat poverty and achieve social justice by empowering women and girls — hosted ‘An Evening with CARE’, a virtual event celebrating the organization’s 75th Anniversary and the 75th Anniversary of the iconic CARE Package.

Hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, ‘An Evening with CARE’ celebrated CARE’s storied history, which begins in 1946 with the creation of the CARE Package. In response to the humanitarian crisis facing many Europeans in the wake of WWII, CARE funneled food packages to Europe and these rations became the world’s first CARE Packages®.

The evening featured performances by incredible musicians including Jewel, Betty Who, Katharine McPhee-Foster and David Foster, Judith Hill, Michelle Williams, and more. Four of the five living former presidents, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama offered special remarks, as did current president Joe Biden. 2021 Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman performed her piece ‘Fight with CARE,’ while CARE’s Global Advocate, supermodel Iman, was joined in conversation by actress Isabella Rossellini — the two discussed Isabella’s mother, Ingrid Bergman’s, early work with CARE decades ago. Country music star Brad Paisley joined the show to encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The show chronicled CARE’s work over the past 75 years to support more than 70 million people in need in 100 countries. The program acknowledged the enormous global challenges we still face, which have only been exacerbated by the pandemic. This past year, CARE relaunched the CARE Package to respond to another humanitarian crisis: COVID-19. Today, 75 years after its inception, the CARE Package is fulfilling its original mission of providing essential resources and hope to struggling families.

The audience was delighted by the surprise appearance of music legend and philanthropist Sir Elton John, who arrived to introduce The Northwell Health Nurse Choir’s performance of his song ‘I’m Still Standing.’ The Choir’s participation is especially significant this year as it was at a Northwell Hospital in New York City, where the first American — a nurse — was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Charlize Theron, who also made a surprise appearance, spotlighted the tragic proliferation of gender-based violence during the pandemic and recognized the incredible partnership between CARE and her own organization, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Program, to mobilize against this violence quickly when COVID-19 hit. Charlize also introduced Malawian singer, Esther Lewis.

Throughout the event, audiences were inspired by messages of hardship, hope, and generosity woven within the telling of CARE’s history. The show brought together caring and engaged people from around the world and encouraged them to continue the legacy of generosity that launched CARE 75 years ago. Audiences were called upon to support CARE’s Crisis Response Campaign, which has funded efforts on the frontlines of COVID-19 over the past year, by sending a CARE Package.

‘An Evening with CARE’ raised $1.3 million during the show, bringing the total number of CARE Packages sent since the outset of the pandemic to more than 6 million, which was announced by President Biden. The event was generously supported by Bounty, Cargill, Microsoft, PepsiCo, P&G and UPS.

A list of the evening’s participants is below along with notable quotes from remarks made throughout the evening. More information about CARE’s work can be found at www.care.org.