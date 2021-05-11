Services Set to Honor C.T. Martin

Services Set to Honor the Life of Former Atlanta City Council Member C.T. Martin

The community is honoring former Atlanta City Council member C.T. Martin with a series of events celebrating his life and legacy. Martin passed away Saturday, May 8. He had a long-standing career in public service and represented District 10 on the Council for nearly 30 years.

A candlelight ceremony honoring his life will be held Thursday, May 13 from 6-7 p.m. at the C.T. Martin Plaza at Doctors’ Memorial Park, 500 Fairburn Road SW.

The former Atlanta City Councilmember C.T. Martin passed away on Friday surrounded by his family at his home in Southwest Atlanta. He was 84 years old. Martin was known as the “Dean” of the City Council because he was one of the longest-serving Council members at one time. In December 2017, the City of Atlanta renamed the $27 Million Dollar Adamsville Recreation Center to the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center as a tribute to his many decades of service.

C.T. Martin leaves a legacy of service and leadership to the Atlanta community and the residents of his beloved District 10 that cannot be erased. Since his election in 1990, Martin labored tirelessly to bring the voice of visionary African Americans to the forefront to impact national policy. He was a champion for minority businesses in Atlanta and a fierce “get out the vote” campaign manager throughout the region.

A public viewing will be held Friday, May 14 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW.

Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

C.T. Martin will be interred at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW.

All attendees should adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols as determined by the CDC.

Condolences may be sent to the family of C.T. Martin at 561 Peyton Road SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30311. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the City of Atlanta, Memo: C.T. Martin/Adamsville Trust Account.

For more information, contact Council member Andrea L. Boone at 404-330-6550 or aboone@atlantaga.gov.