DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition to stop accepting applications on Monday

Due to Overwhelming Response for Rental Assistance, the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC) will stop accepting applications on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 5:00pm.

PLEASE BE ADVISED : Submitting a TLAC application does not guarantee assistance will be provided. Applications must be reviewed for proper qualification to receive assistance and financial assistance offered by the TLAC program will expire when DeKalb County’s Emergency Rental Assistance grant funds are exhausted. Accordingly, filing an application does not guarantee assistance will be provided and does not change the applicant’s obligations in pending Court cases or any other matters. TLAC will process applications and provide the available assistance to qualified applicants as quickly as possible.

What is the Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC)?

On February 9, 2021, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced receipt of a $21 million grant from the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance program. CEO Thurmond convened a Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition comprised of public and nonprofit partners. The coalition will provide financial relief to DeKalb renters threatened by eviction and landlords facing revenue losses—both due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is Eligible?

The program is designed to assist eligible families that have an annual family income of 80 percent of the median income for DeKalb County. Annual family income limits are:

Family of one: $46,350

Family of two: $52,950

Family of three: $59,550

Family of four: $66,150

What items are covered?

The TLAC rent relief program will provide financial assistance to eligible households for the payment of rent, rent arrearage, utilities, utility arrearage and other housing costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is not included?

The TLAC rent relief program funds cannot be used for the payment of cable or telephone bills.

What documents are required? (See Checklist )(All that are applicable)

Tenant Checklist Contact information that includes email and phone number

Wage Statement or signed declaration

Copy of the Lease Agreement

Payments made

Magistrate Court Notice

Past Due Utility Notice(s)

Unemployment Documentation

Any other documentation that indicates risk of homelessness

Landlord Checklist Contact information that includes email and phone number

Lease Agreement

Documentation of Payments

Magistrate Court Notice

Utility Bills Issued

Documentation of Rental Assistance Subsidy

How to Apply

Select your form above and download. Then go to, acrobat.adobe.com to download Adobe Acrobat Reader.

Open the form using the software Fill out the form Save the form Email to renthelp@dekalbcountyga.gov with the subject line “Tenant Landlord Coalition (Emergency Rental Assistance Program)”

Click here for FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Preguntas Mas Frecuentes

Additional References:

