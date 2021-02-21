C5 Georgia Youth Foundation to Host 2021 Drive for Youth Golf Classic

Proceeds Will Be Used to Connect Metro Atlanta Youth with Equitable Opportunities for Success

C5 Georgia Youth Foundation, an Atlanta-based, five-year leadership development program serving under-resourced middle and high school youth, today announced the eighth annual Drive for Youth Golf Classic. Taking place on Monday, May 24 at the Country Club of the South, the tournament will include an exciting day of golf, networking and fellowship with colleagues and friends to benefit the teens of C5 Georgia.

The support and donations from the Drive for Youth Golf Classic will be used to enhance programming in college and career readiness, leadership development, community activism and social awareness for C5 Georgia’s students.

“Each day, we inspire our students to pursue personal success while preparing them for leadership roles in college, work and their communities. They are character driven, community focused, challenge ready, college bound and committed to a better future,” said Jackie Cannizzo, executive director, C5 Georgia. “By participating in this year’s Drive for Youth Golf Classic, business leaders directly impact the odds of success for C5 Georgia’s youth.”

This year’s event is presented by Union Beverage Packers, LLC, and sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company, WestRock, Delta Community Credit Union, H.B. Fuller, Imperial Sugar Company, Bettaway, Mind’s Eye, Graphic Packaging International, Novelis, Penske and Rental Leasing Logistics.