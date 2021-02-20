Fulton County Department of Arts and Culture Opens 2021 Virtual Program

FULTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF ARTS & CULTURE OPENS

2021 VIRTUALLY CREATIVE SPRING REGISTRATION

Registration Closes, Saturday, March 27, 2021

ATLANTA, GA, – Fulton County Arts & Culture offers a variety of virtual classes in dance, music, theater, and visual arts for all ages and skill levels. Online registration is required for the SPRING SESSION will begin February 23 and ends March 27, 2021. The eight week session begins March 16 and runs through May 8, 2021. All classes are free with registration and are available for both youth and adults. Visit www.fultonarts.org or www.fcacevents.org for class details and to register. CLICK HERE for a complete list of classes.

For more information, including workshop details and registration, please visit www.fultonarts.org or call 404-612-5780.

The Fulton County Arts & Culture (FCAC) is a cultural leader in Fulton County and one of the largest funders of the arts in the State of Georgia. The FCAC assists the Fulton County Commission in the development of public policy on public support for the arts industry, makes recommendations to Fulton County Commissioners on funding the arts and oversees the development and implementation of publicly assisted programs that address the diverse cultural needs of Fulton County’s citizenry. Through the work of community arts centers, contracts for services art funding, and arts education programs, the FCAC strives to better the lives of Fulton County residents.