Georgia Democrats to Host Virtual ‘Blue Georgia Inauguration Ball’ Thursday

Georgia Democrats to Host Virtual “Blue Georgia Inauguration Ball” in Celebration of Historic Election Cycle

Tomorrow, January 20, the Democratic Party of Georgia will host the “Blue Georgia Inauguration Ball”, a virtual event with music and guest speakers to celebrate the accomplishments and victories of Georgia Democrats in the 2020-2021 election cycle.

State party officers, presidential electors, and elected officials will be joined by friends and supporters to celebrate Georgia’s role in electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and delivering the Senate majority. Speakers include Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia; Congresswomen Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux;

Senators-elect Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock; and Stacey Abrams, Founder of Fair Fight. Democratic National Committee Chairman-designate Jaime Harrison will also give remarks via video.

This past election cycle was historic for Georgia Democrats and cemented Georgia’s position as a battleground state. The November general election marked the first time the Democratic presidential ticket won the state of Georgia since 1992, and January’s runoff election marked the first time a Democrat has unseated a Republican for statewide office since 2002. Georgia Democrats secured these victories with strong investments in organizing, constituency-based outreach, coalition building, and voter protection, leading to unprecedented voter turnout levels for both a general election and a runoff election in Georgia.

Those interested in attending can email makenzie@georgiademocrat.org for more information.