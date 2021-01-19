Healing begins: Biden and Harris honor COVID-19 victims on eve of innauguration

In a moving and poignant moment at Monument Mall in the nation’s capital, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, along with their spouses joined with millions of Americans virtually to pay respect to the more than 400,000 Americans who have fallen to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the country’s first Catholic Archbishop of Washington, began the national COVID-19 memorial service by grieving more than 400,000 Americans who have died in the coronavirus pandemic so far.