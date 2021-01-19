Healing begins: Biden and Harris honor COVID-19 victims on eve of innauguration

In a moving and poignant moment at Monument Mall in the nation’s capital, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, along with their spouses joined with millions of Americans virtually to pay respect to the more than 400,000 Americans who have fallen to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the country’s first Catholic Archbishop of Washington, began the national COVID-19 memorial service by grieving more than 400,000 Americans who have died in the coronavirus pandemic so far.
“We turn to the Lord of all to receive these, our sisters and brothers into eternal peace and to comfort all those who grieve the loss of a loved one,” he said. “This virus, more than taking the lives of too many of our citizens, as well as people around the globe, has left in its wake a sobering awareness that we are all united in the sorrow that we recognize today.”
Both Biden and Harris offered remarks and condolensces to the families of the fallen. Detroit nurse
Lori Marie Key shared her experience working as a COVID-19 nurse before performing “Amazing Grace” at the emotional memorial service.
“It was heartbreaking for the families who couldn’t be there with them and it was heartbreaking for those caring for them. But when I’m at work, I sing. It gives me strength during difficult times, and I believe it helps heal,” she said.
“If there are any angels in heaven, they’re all nurses. We know from our family experience what you do, the courage and the pain you absorb for others. So, thank you. Thank you,” Biden said before giving remarks regarding the process of honoring the dead and healing for the living.
“For many months we grieved by ourselves. Tonight we grieve and begin healing together,” Harris said before the new White House occupants turned and faced 400 paper lights lining the Reflecting Pool on Monument Mall in honor of the more than 400,000 citizens who have lost their lives.
Both Biden and Harris are regularly lauded for their humanitarianism and great expressions of empathy