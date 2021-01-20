Biden-Harris Inauguration Schedule; What to Expect

On Wednesday, January 20, President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Mr. Douglas Emhoff will attend a church service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, which will include a pooled photo spray.

8:45 AM THE PRESIDENT-ELECT, DR. BIDEN, THE VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, and MR. EMHOFF attend church service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle

Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle

10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT-ELECT, DR. BIDEN, THE VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, and MR. EMHOFF arrive United States Capitol

East front of the United States Capitol

11:15 AM THE PRESIDENT-ELECT, DR. BIDEN, THE VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, and MR. EMHOFF participate in swearing-in ceremony

West front of the United States Capitol

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media

12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT-ELECT and THE VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT are sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and 49th Vice President of the United States, and THE PRESIDENT delivers an inaugural address

West front of the United States Capitol

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media

1:40 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT review the readiness of military troops in a pass in review

East front of the United States Capitol

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media

2:25 PM THE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Arlington National Cemetery

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media

3:15 PM THE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN receive a Presidential Escort to the White House

15th Street

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media

5:15 PM THE PRESIDENT signs executive orders and other presidential actions

Oval Office

Pool Spray at the Top (Gather Time 4:55 PM – Brady Press Briefing Room)

5:45 PM THE PRESIDENT swears in Day One Presidential Appointees in a virtual ceremony

Oval Office

Pool Spray (Gather Time 5:25 PM – Brady Press Briefing Room)

8:48 PM THE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN attend the “Celebrating America” inaugural program; THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT deliver remarks

Washington, DC

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media

9:55 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY appear on the Blue Room Balcony

South Lawn