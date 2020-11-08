President-Elect Joe Biden Speaks to the Nation

President-Elect Joe Biden spoke to the nation last night after his historic win. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris came out to talk to supporters with Mary J Blige playing in the background. She spoke before introducing the President-Elect. Kamala Harris specifically thanked those women who came before her, specifically referencing her mother. ” She believed so deeply in America where a moment like this is possible, and so I am thinking about her and about the generations of women, Black women, Asian, white, Latina, Native American women — who throughout our nation’s history have paved the way for this moment — women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality and liberty and justice for all.

” I reflect on their struggle, their determination, and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been. And I stand on their shoulders.”

She also spoke directly to black women who historically have carried the democratic party with their votes saying, Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality, liberty, and justice for all, including the Black women, who are too often overlooked, but so often prove that they are the backbone of our democracy.

President-Elect Joe Biden stressed the time to heal the country and come together. “We must restore the soul of America, he said. “Tonight, the whole world is watching America, and I believe that at our best, America is a beacon for the globe. We will lead not only by the example of our power but by the power of our example,” President-Elect Biden stressed.

Biden outlined his intentions at the 46th President of the united states stating that even though he was a democrat, he would be a president for all Americans. He specifically addressed those who did not vote for him saying to “give him a chance.”

“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and to make progress; we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans. The Bible tells us for everything; there is a season, a time to build, a time to reap, and a time to sow, and a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America.”

Calling for an end to “the Grim Era of Demonization,” he stressed the time for America to come together, heal, and work together. Announcing his priority would be the COVID-19 crisis, he said, “Our work begins with getting COVID-19 under control. We cannot repair the economy or relish life’s most precious moments hugging our grandchildren, birthdays, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us until we get it under control. He also said he would announce his coronavirus response team on Monday. Comprised of leading scientists and experts, they would create a blueprint that will begin on Jan. 20, 2021.

“That plan will be built on bedrock science. … I’ll spare no effort, none, or any commitment, to turn around this pandemic.”-President-Elect, Joe Biden

President-Elect Biden also acknowledged the black vote saying, “I mean it: Especially in those moments when the campaign was at its slowest, the African American community stood up again for me. You all had my back, and I will have yours”. Biden and Harris thanked supporters and poll workers for their immense sacrifice and hard work during the campaign.

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States with a win in Pennsylvania, putting him over the needed 270 electoral votes. Biden, the former Vice President, under Barack Obama, ran a campaign centered on bringing “decency” back to the white house. This election is historic as Kamala Harris becomes the first Black and the first woman to hold Vice President’s office. With Biden’s win, Trump became the first president to lose a re-election bid since George Bush in 1992. From the moment his victory was announced, Americans took to the streets and social media in pure joy. The economy and current pandemic were key issues on the minds of voters, according to exit polls.

There has been no concession from Trump, and experts worry about his willingness to accept the election results and his willingness to work with Biden in the transition of power.

Danielle Sanders is a writer and journalist living in Chicago. Find her on social media @DanieSandersOfficial.