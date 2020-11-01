Best Selling Author Dr. Sidjae Price Releases New Book For

Faith-Based Entrepreneurs Titled Chasing Rainbows

Why Chasing Rainbows Will Have You Pursuing The Bag Outside The Will of God

(Black PR Wire) Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Best-Selling author, speaker and entrepreneur Dr. Sidjae Price authors her third book and shares her story and Biblical discoveries along the journey to be a better faith-based and multi-passionate entrepreneur. She also shares business

expertise gained from over five years in business. If you are a faith-based entrepreneur, your

business is your ministry, and it requires you to learn how to stop Chasing Rainbows and

pursuing the bag outside the will of God. Dr. Price’s goal is to encourage entrepreneurs to seek

God and to let him guide their paths. Chasing Rainbows will provide readers with realistic

strategies they can implement to enhance their personal and business lives.

This book is a spiritual and intellectual piece that offers guidance to millennial and modern faithbased entrepreneurs. Power-packed with Biblical lessons and business pointers this book

makes a connection between these two foundational pieces for any faith-based entrepreneur. In

other words, Chasing Rainbows strikes a balance between God and business. Whether your

goal is to establish strong Biblical foundations for your business or learn how to grow your

business as a faith-based entrepreneur, Chasing Rainbows will help you to drive progress.

“I’m truly excited about the release of the book and what’s looking like a global impact as I’ve

had individuals in the UK, Jamaica, Africa and more personally message me stating that they

can’t wait to get the book in their hands. I spent a year writing this book and the process of

writing led me to do a lot of self-reflection of my journey. It is so easy for anyone to get out of

alignment with their purpose in an effort to secure the bag. This book focuses on how we can

strengthen our spiritual journey, yet use wisdom to be better entrepreneurs especially when it is

aligned with our purpose. This book is for those who are feeling lost as faith-based

entrepreneurs, business owners and leaders. Those who feel as if they are chasing rainbows in

their business trying to get to the pot of gold.” says Dr. Price.

Chasing Rainbows is currently available for pre-order on Kindle and will be available for

purchase on Nov. 1, 2020 where all books are sold. In addition, a virtual book launch for

Chasing Rainbows will be held on Nov. 1st via Dr. Price’s Facebook and you can RSVP Here.

For more information on the release of Chasing Rainbows, visit www.sidjaeprice.com and on

social media @DrSidjaePrice. For media inquiries, please email Candice Nicole

at candice@candicenicoelpr.com.

About The Founder

Dr. Sidjae Price is a Best-Selling Author, Speaker, and Entrepreneur. She is the owner of

Priceless Planning, LLC, the parent company for multiple brands, the Founder of Speak Loud

Incorporated, a youth-based nonprofit organization, Creator of Rise and Shine Jamaica Expo,

and a partner to other businesses. Individuals and organizations have been awed by her ability

to deliver academic and professional knowledge with a millennial spin. Dr. Price is a qualitative

researcher who is passionate about business, and her research has explored generation X and

millennial entrepreneurs. Dr. Price is also the author of Faith Forward: Intimate and Modern

Stories of Faith to Propel You Forward and Stereotypes of the Black Male: Changing the

Narrative for Misunderstood Black Males One Story at a Time. She has also co-authored a

textbook and has served as a reviewer for an academic journal.