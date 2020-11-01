Fulton County Commissioner Arrington assisting those in need

Vice-Chairman Arrington Assists Those in Need with “Blanket

Atlanta With Love”

Annual drive to provide homeless with coats, blankets during pandemic

Fulton County Commission Vice-Chairman and District 5 Commissioner

Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. will sponsor a drive to collect new or gently used winter coats,

clothes, blankets, and toiletries to help those who are in need during the holiday season.

As part of the “Blanket Atlanta With Love” drive, bins will be placed at Fulton County facilities to gather blankets, coats, clothing, and toiletries from November 2 through Nov. 13.

The Blanket Atlanta With Love Drive will culminate with the distribution of the collected

goods at the Fulton County Government Center (Pryor Street side) on November 16,

2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The collected items will be distributed to Atlanta’s homeless and others in need. That event will also include the distribution of prepackaged meals to attendees as well as providing HIV testing, biometric screenings, face masks, and COVID-19 testing.

“This year has brought so many challenges for all of our communities due to the pandemic and the economic crisis that followed, but we still cannot forget those in the most desperate need,” says Vice-Chair Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. “This event allows us to assist the homeless who are often forgotten during such a difficult time.”

The collection bins will be placed at the following Fulton County government facilities:

Fulton County Government Center

141 Pryor Street SW

Pryor Street Entrance

Atlanta, GA 30303

Oak Hill Child, Adolescent and Family Health Center

2805 Metropolitan Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30315

Fulton County South Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park, GA 30349

Those seeking more information on this event can reach the office of Vice-Chair Marvin S.

Arrington, Jr. at www.FultonCommission5.com. To volunteer to assist with this event, visit

www.bawl2020.eventbrite.com. The event can be shared on social media via the hashtag

#BlanketAtlantaWithLove or #2020BAWL.