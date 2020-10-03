Georgia’s latest elections mismanagement in Gwinnett County

Georgia Democrats On Secretary of State’s Latest Elections Mismanagement In Gwinnett County

Atlanta — After Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger once again dodged responsibility for the latest absentee ballot issues in Gwinnett County, Democratic Party of Georgia Executive Director Scott Hogan released the following statement:

“If the Secretary of State spent less time casting around blame for the problems in our elections system, and more time fixing them, we wouldn’t need so many ‘activist lawsuits.’ Gwinnett County has required Spanish-language ballots for years, which the Secretary of State knows perfectly well, and he has had plenty of time to prepare for this. All Georgia voters deserve easy access to every voting option, including vote by mail, regardless of the language they speak — this is not the time for excuses.

We encourage all voters with questions or concerns about this issue to call our Voter Protection Hotline, which is now prepared to assist voters in six languages.”

The DPG’s Voter Protection Hotline is available to help all Georgia voters with questions about casting their ballots, regardless of party affiliation. The hotline now serves voters in six different languages, including English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean, Chinese, and Urdu. Any Georgia voter can call the hotline at 888-730-5816.