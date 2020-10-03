Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille on NeNe Leakes RHOA exit and Cynthia’s COVID safe wedding

Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille are friendship goals… and now business partners!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the BFFs, who discussed NeNe Leakes’ exit from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Cynthia’s upcoming wedding, and how they are working with Seagram’s to support black-owned businesses.

Bailey is back filming “RHOA,” while Eva announced in June she was leaving the show after three seasons.

Both weighed in on news NeNe Leakes is also exiting the franchise. Cynthia said, “I was surprised… NeNe’s been over here from the beginning. I feel like she brings a lot to the show, when you think of the ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ she is one of the first ladies you think of… She helped build the platform that Eva and I have been working on now.”

Eva added, “I’m definitely sad to see NeNe go, super surprised… I hit NeNe up, I told her, ‘Hold your head, Queen…’ She has done amazing things to create the franchise and the legacy that is ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and she will definitely be missed.”

Meanwhile, Cynthia is getting married in eight days! She kept her wedding date during the pandemic, saying, “For me, the most stressful for Mike (Hill) and I is making sure we are… following the COVID-19 rules and regulations, also putting people in place to enforce them.”

She went on, “We are having a large wedding, to be honest, everything we are doing for our wedding October 10, 2020, we would be doing if we had 50 people there, temperature checks, enforcing masks and face shields because at the end of the day, you can get COVID at any time regardless of the amount of people who are around.”

“Everything is a go,” Bailey said. “We literally almost scared our guests about coming at this point, we’re going to have security there if you don’t keep your mask on… We have indoor, outdoor, no one is confined to a traditional wedding situation.”

Eva is dealing with the pandemic and state of our country her own way, saying, “What I decided about a month ago is to just go on a fast, get myself in a spiritual and mental place… As a mom, my job is to take care of home and I can do that if I take care of myself.” She shared, “Just figuring out the positive ways to channel this very frustrating time.”

The two are launching Seagram’s Escapes Holiday Marketplace: Featuring Black-Owned Businesses, with Cynthia explaining, “This whole initiative with Black-owned businesses hits home. I have Black-owned businesses… that are still are being affected in the pandemic… We’re actually going to be highlighting Black-owned businesses… We’re giving three Black-owned business the opportunity to win a grant for $10,000.

Eva added, “Our sisters and brothers were affected… To be able to grant money to help them get back on their feet is really an honor.”