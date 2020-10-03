First Black police chief of Atlanta George Napper passes

Atlantans are mourning the loss of the city first African American police chief, George Napper, whose passing was announced on Friday. Napper was 81.

“It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of former City of Atlanta Police Department Chief George Napper,” an official statement from the Atlanta Police Department read.

Napper who served as police chief from 1978-1982, is credited with restructuring the department’s Zones from 4 to 6, establishing field investigation units for each zone, and creating the White Collar Crime Unit and the Special Investigations Section along with prioritizing calls for service.

Napper also presided over the department during the infamous and tragic two-year period of the Atlanta Child Murders when 28 children were murdered.

Atlanta City Council Member Michael Julian Bond also released the following statement.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George Napper, who in 1978 became our city’s first African American police chief. He served with honor and dignity and was an integral part of many crucial investigations in Atlanta’s history. He truly cared about our city’s residents and his staff and worked tirelessly to keep our community safe. I extend my deepest condolences to Imogene, Kenya, Chip, and the entire Napper family. I join family, friends, and colleagues in commemorating his life and his service to Atlanta. May he rest in peace.”

