Slow down: speed limit lowered on Hosea Williams Dr.

Lower Speed Limit Signs Posted Along Hosea L. Williams Drive NE

Signage reflecting a lowered speed limit along Hosea L. Williams Drive NE was posted Friday following the unanimous adoption of legislation earlier this year by the Atlanta City Council approving the change.

The legislation, introduced by District 5 Councilmember Natalyn Archibong, reduced the traffic speed to 25 miles per hour with the goal of greatly increasing safety to motorists and pedestrians.

“This street is named after a civil rights icon Hosea L. Williams and is an important corridor in our city. For this reason, I am pleased to have this street be one of the first streets in District 5 to adopt a speed limit in keeping with our Vision Zero strategic transportation plan,” Archibong said.

In mid-April, Atlanta became the latest city to adopt a Vision Zero plan aimed at eliminating traffic facilities and injuries. The plan lowers the default speed limit on local roads to 25 miles per hour and focuses on implementing certain design standards to improve public safety and health.

