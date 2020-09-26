Queen Latifah talks politics and Black Lives Matter [video]

Queen Latifah is not holding back her feelings about 2020. She told “Extra’s” Nate Burleson, “This whole year has been hell… ya know what I mean?”

Opening up, she said, “I’ve been, you know, emotionally wounded, you know, I’ve been financially wounded… I can’t help my family, that bothers me… When I work, 200 people work, you know what I’m saying? So it’s bigger than me when it comes to that.”

Regarding the pandemic, she said, “Watching this virus called COVID coming at you like a slow-moving train and not seeing enough being done about it, like, ‘Yo, is everybody seeing this?’”

Queen Latifah also spoke about Black Lives Matter, and how it might have been avoided if we paid more attention to Colin Kaepernick. “He decided to take a knee… and then it became about everything except what it was about. It was strictly about police brutality. It was about the way the police were treating Black men… and so here we are five years later, and it took the death of George Floyd… a veteran police officer’s knee on this man’s neck, squeezing the life out of him, for America to really get it.”

Now she is hoping to see changes in the White House. “I have always liked Kamala Harris… I don’t expect her to make miracles overnight. Nobody can reverse what has happened in this country overnight, but I think if we have the right people in place, then we start, you know, chipping away at what has to be done.”

She is doing her part to give back by partnering with the American Lung Association and the COVID-19 action initiative. She explained, “They wanted to raise $25 million to go towards… providing masks for people… research and prevention, and making sure that vaccines would be developed and that they will go toward people in underserved communities.”

Teaming up with stars like Jimmy Fallon, Common, Laura Dern, Katharine McPhee and Gabrielle Union for a livestream event, she said, “If people want to go to get involved, they can go to hashtag ‘act for impact,’ the number four (#Act4Impact). And listen, you don’t have to wait till Saturday — you can start donating right now.”