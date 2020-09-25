YMCA of Metro Atlanta to Enhance Virtual Learning Program

WellCare provides school supplies and Chrome Books for Atlanta students

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta today announced it received a donation from WellCare, a national insurance provider specializing in Medicare and Medicaid plans, containing tablets, styluses, ear buds, notebooks and personal protective equipment. WellCare provided an additional $5,000 for Chrome Books which will be used to enhance the Y Campus Connection Program (YCC).

YMCA of Metro Atlanta packed the items into 300 backpacks and provided the bags to students in need. The YCC Program, which launched in August, provides virtual learning hubs at YMCA branches to facilitate online schooling for children of essential workers and working parents.

“YMCA of Metro Atlanta strives to respond to the needs of all individuals of all ages and stages of life, but this is impossible without strong partnerships and generous donations from WellCare and other like-minded organizations and individuals,” said Lauren Koontz president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “By addressing students’ needs, we are keeping our youth on track to learn, succeed and reach their potential.”

WellCare has partnered with the YMCA of Metro Atlanta for more than two years and offers policy holders memberships to their local YMCA. WellCare has also sponsored a variety of Y-related events, including Go Hoop Day, COVID-19 testing and back to school functions at Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA and The Villages at Carver YMCA.

“We feel strongly about our commitment and responsibility to better the communities in which we serve,” said Tangela Parker, senior director of member experience for WellCare. “WellCare is invested in facilitating the holistic improvement of our local neighborhoods and families through its partnership with YMCA of Metro Atlanta.”