Fulton County ends National Recovery Month with sober teens

Fulton County Concludes National Recovery Month with Clubhouse for Youth Graduation

Event celebrates teens completing program dedicated to sober living

The Fulton County Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities celebrates the achievements of its latest graduates of its Clubhouse for Youth program. On Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. the program will celebrate the program completion for three teen clients with a virtual graduation ceremony. This event culminates Fulton County’s observances of National Recovery Month and will be broadcast over the Fulton County YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/FultonCountyInfo.

“Addiction is REAL, and it impacts people of all ages,” says LaTrina R. Foster, LPC,

Director of the Fulton County Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities. “Our Recovery Month program aims to bridge the gap between the generations who are striving for recovery, and are determined to have a positive impact within their communities & adults who have paved the way to demonstrate that Recovery is possible. We will celebrate those teens who are graduating from our substance abuse prevention program, and hear from adults who have dealt with addiction.”

This year’s theme is “Join the Voices for Recovery: Celebrating Connections”. The Clubhouse program is a place where teens working on living a life free of addiction from drug and alcohol use get some of the valuable life skills they need to cope. The graduation is a chance for the teens to raise their voices as they share their inspiring stories of sober living as they participate in life skills groups, social outings, educational supports, career development and exploration that teaches them how to maintain a healthy and sober lifestyle.

The graduation also will feature two prominent young adult speakers who will discuss their personal struggle with addiction and finding the strength to enter recovery. This is an example of the older generation sharing their experiences with teens who are just beginning their transition into adulthood. Towards the end of the program, the audience can pose questions to the speakers, who are keen to offer advice to anyone interested in seeking sobriety.

National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with mental and substance use disorders to live healthy and rewarding lives. Now in its 31st year, Recovery Month celebrates the gains made by those living in recovery.