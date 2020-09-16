UNCF 2020 Virtual Walk for Education this weekend

The UNCF Virtual Walk for Education is a nationwide initiative to raise the critical funds UNCF needs to fulfill our mission of support to our member HBCUs and to help students pursue their educational endeavors prepared for active participation in society.

While this is a national walk, all 23 UNCF area offices will be participating, supported by local and national sponsors, and honoring local supporters. Visit your area’s office page and “walk locally.”

Virtual Walk?

Join us online on Sept. 19 to make a donation to UNCF. Make a difference while practicing social distancing — walk, run, cycle, dance — all in honor of UNCF, our students, and schools. Then, celebrate with UNCF during a nationwide virtual event featuring celebrities, member presidents, students, alumni and others!

Did you attend or graduate from a UNCF-member institution? Then join the alumni team for your school as they “walk” for the 2020 UNCF Virtual Walk for Education, Saturday, September 19!