City of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Recommended Guidelines Reopening Phases

City of Atlanta and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Recommended Guidelines for Atlanta Reopening Phases 1 through 5

The Advisory Council on Reopening Atlanta recommended that the Mayor supplement the State’s reopening criteria with additional, voluntary guidelines.

These guidelines are organized into phases that reflect Federal guidelines and reinforce the principles and goals outlined in the Advisory Council’s report.

The phases, voluntary guidelines, and metrics to determine when to move between phases are included:

PHASE 1: STAY AT HOME (RED ZONE)

Essential business and city services only

PHASE 2: EASING (YELLOW ZONE)

Limited industries resume operations with severe restrictions

PHASE 3: MAINTAIN (GREEN ZONE)

Additional industries resume operations with restrictions and capacity limitations

PHASE 4: RECOVERY(GREEN ZONE)

Additional industries resume operations with guidance

PHASE 5: “NEW NORMAL” (GREEN ZONE)

Development of vaccines and/or treatments enable resumption of “new normal”

REOPENING PHASES OVERVIEW:

The City will monitor the data for potential spikes and consult with public health professionals to

determine the need to adjust any metrics, targets, trends, or transition to between phases.

METRICS:

Disease Spread Indicators Are Monitored Over 14 Days

New COVID Cases

Red Zone: Cases average above 300

Yellow Zone: Cases average between 75-300

Green Zone: Cases average below 75

COVID Hospitalizations

Red Zone: Hospitalizations average above 400

Yellow Zone: Hospitalizations average between 201-400

Green Zone: Hospitalizations average between 0-200

Percent of Positive COVID Tests

Red Zone: Diagnostic test positivity above 10%

Yellow Zone: Diagnostic test positivity between 5.1-10%

Green Zone: Diagnostic test positivity below 5%

Hospital Capacity Indicators are Monitored Daily

Hospital Bed Availability

Red Zone: Hospital bed availability below 15%

Yellow Zone: Hospital bed availability between 15-25%

Green Zone: Hospital bed availability above 25%

Hospital CCU Bed Availability

Red Zone: Hospital critical care bed availability below 15%

Yellow Zone: Hospital critical care bed availability between 15-25%

Green Zone: Hospital critical care bed availability above 25%

Testing Capacity Indicators are Monitored Daily

Red Zone: Testing capability below 25%

Yellow Zone: Testing capability between 25-75%

Green Zone: Testing capability above 75-100%

TRANSITION TO PHASE 2 after reaching Yellow Zone targets and sustaining each target over 14 days (i.e. COVID cases,

hospitalizations, and positive test results) and the daily target average (i.e. hospital bed availability and testing capacity)

YELLOW ZONE TARGETS INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

New COVID Cases: Cases average between 75-300

COVID Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations average result between 201- 400

Percent of Positive COVID Tests: Diagnostic test positivity result between 5.1-10%

Hospital Bed Availability: Remain between 15-25% in bed availability

COVID Testing Capacity: between 25-75% of testing capability

PHASE 1: STAY AT HOME (RED ZONE)

The City continues to review several additional key metrics, including data for the Atlanta metro area. All data used herein is not owned or maintained by the City of Atlanta. Data has been sourced

from FCBOH and AFCEMA. Fulton County-wide data are used as a proxy for City of Atlanta jurisdiction to monitor each gateway metric. Data will be updated based on recommendations from local,

state, and federal public health experts, including FCBOH, AFCEMA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The City of Atlanta does not claim responsibility for the accuracy of the source data.

Individuals

City

Government

Guidelines

METRICS

Stay home except for essential trips

Wearing a face mask in public is a mandate

Frequent hand washing

Social distancing followed and enforced where practical

To-go and curbside pickups from restaurants and retail establishments

Continue practicing teleworking

Frequent cleaning of public and high touch areas

Non-essential City facilities remain closed

Moratorium on special event applications

Establish and continue communication with local and State authorities to monitor public health metrics

Businesses/

Non-Profits

TRANSITION TO PHASE 3 after reaching Green Zone targets and sustaining each target over 14 days (i.e. COVID cases,

hospitalizations, and positive test results) and the daily target average (i.e. hospital bed availability and testing capacity)

GREEN ZONE TARGETS INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

New COVID Cases: Cases average below 75

COVID Hospitalizations: Hospitalizations average result below 200

Percent of Positive COVID Tests: Diagnostic test positivity result below 5%

Hospital Bed Availability: Remain above 25% in bed availability

COVID Testing Capacity: Remain above 75% of testing capability

AND*

15 contact tracers per 100,000 residents

*contact tracing data are not currently available through the local and state public health departments

City will consult with public health representatives prior to transition to next phase

REVERT TO PHASE 1 (RED ZONE) if there is a sustained (14 Day) increase in new COVID cases, hospitalizations, or positive test

results, and hospital bed/critical care bed capacity falls below 15 percent all available beds and testing capacity falls below 25 percent.

PHASE 2: EASING (YELLOW ZONE)

