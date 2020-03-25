Metropolitan Atlanta AKA chapters come to aid of AUC students

Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, students in the Atlanta University Center need help. Housing, transportation, food and laptops are just a few of the many needs. Please join the Metropolitan Atlanta Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. by donating $20.20 to the Ivy & Roses Community Fund, Inc. for the Atlanta University Center Emergency Fund.

We are asking all members of the Divine 9 and community members to make a tax-deductible contribution today to help our students. All monies collected will be equally distributed among the emergency funds at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College. This is a time for us to come together as a community. What a better way than to support the students who are our future! Thank you for your support!