Susan G. Komen® Greater Atlanta launches Worship in Pink

Susan G. Komen® Greater Atlanta Launches 14th Annual Worship in Pink Campaign to Advance Breast Cancer Education in Faith-Based Organizations

Local Organizations to Spread the Lifesaving Message of Breast Cancer Early Detection Across Congregations in Metro Atlanta

Susan G. Komen® Greater Atlanta, metro Atlanta’s leading local resource for breast cancer screening, diagnostic and support services, has announced that its 14th annual Worship in Pink program will take place virtually this year on Saturday, October 3. Held through faith-based organizations across metro Atlanta, the campaign strives to boost preventive breast cancer awareness for local faith-centric communities.

The Worship in Pink program invites Atlanta’s churches, mosques, synagogues and all other faith-based organizations to educate their congregations on breast health, promote breast cancer education, raise funds needed to provide free breast health services and celebrate the lives of those who have fought against breast cancer.

“We welcome all faith-based organizations in Atlanta to open the lines of breast health communication to their congregations in order to spread the live-saving message of early detection,” said Theru Ross, Mission Manager, Komen Atlanta. “By distributing education materials, inviting their members to wear pink and encouraging donations to Komen Atlanta, faith-based organizations demonstrate there is strength to fight breast cancer in faith.”

Beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the one-hour Worship in Pink virtual event will feature Grammy-nominated recording artist and pastor Bishop William Murphy and will include survivor testimonials, breast health education from Dr. Anita Johnson, chief of surgery at Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta and a musical number by gospel group New Visions.

Faith-based organizations are participating in Worship in Pink to help men and women detect and survive breast cancer, while supporting research to discover a cure. Komen Atlanta provides educational materials to congregations, along with presentations and toolkits. These materials are available to all faith-based organizations for download on Komen Atlanta’s website.

Komen Atlanta’s Worship in Pink program is made possible in part through support from the Local Ford Dealers.

For more information and to register, visit komenatlanta.org/WIP.

About Susan G. Komen® Greater Atlanta

Metro Atlanta women are dying of breast cancer more often when compared to women in the U.S. as a whole. And that has to change. Komen Atlanta fights breast cancer on two fronts: at home in metro Atlanta by providing breast health and breast cancer services for those who cannot afford them, and globally by funding cutting edge research to find cures. Komen Atlanta has raised $52.5 million since its inception in 1991, with over $39.7 million invested in Metro Atlanta to save lives locally and over $9.6 million invested to fund research to save lives all over the world. Komen Atlanta is part of the national Susan G. Komen organization, the largest private funder in the fight against breast cancer. For more information, visit KomenAtlanta.org.