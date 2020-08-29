New Series from Tyler Perry Premieres on BET Wednesday, Sept. 2

BET has released a new video introducing audiences to the cast of the upcoming show, from Tyler Perry “Assisted Living.” The series stars Na’im Lynn, J. Anthony Brown, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson, while longtime Tyler Perry collaborators David and Tamela Mann reprise their roles as Mr. Brown and Cora. Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living will premiere two new episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 9 PM ET/PT, following the premiere of the seventh season of returning hit series, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne

TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE” and “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING” will premiere on BET Wednesday, September 2nd at 8 PM ET/PT and 9 PM ET/PT, respectively. Two half-hour episodes will air for each show.

TYLER Perry’s “House of Payne,” returning for its seventh season, is a hilarious comedy about retired fire chief Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis) and his lovely wife Ella (Cassi Davis Patton) that picks up five years later, as they continue to navigate the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family.

“TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE” stars LaVan Davis as Curtis Payne, Cassi Davis Patton as Ella Payne, Lance Gross as Calvin Payne, Demetria McKinney as Janine Payne, China Anne McClain as Jazmine Payne, Keshia Knight Pulliam as Miranda and Allen Payne as CJ Payne.

In the new sitcom “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING,” Jeremy (Na’im Lynn), a patriarch of a young family with teenage children, loses his job and decides to move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his crazy grandfather. Grandpa Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head, but comedy ensues as Mr. Brown (David Mann) and Cora (Tamela Mann) show up at the right time as needy investors.

“TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING” stars David Mann as Mr. Brown, Tamela Mann as Cora, J. Anthony Brown as Vinny, Na’im Lynn as Jeremy, Courtney Nichole as Leah, Tayler Buck as Sandra and Alex Henderson as Phillip.