Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, dead at 43

Chadwick Boseman, the award-winning star and superhero of the groundbreaking and iconic film Black Panther, has died from colon cancer at 43 years old.

Boseman’s death was announced on his official Instagram page on Friday night, in a post which revealed that the actor had been battling with the illness since 2016.

Boseman died in his home with his family and wife by his side.

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis. It is believed he married his long-term partner, the singer Taylor Simone Ledward, earlier this year. The couple had no children.

“A true fighter, Chadwick Boseman persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” read the announcement about his passing. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Boseman was born in South Carolina and graduated from Howard University in Washington D.C. He won awards from the NAACP and Screen Actors Guild for his performance in Black Panther, and also returned to his memorable role as T’Challa in the massively successful Avengers movies. His most recent film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, is scheduled to air on Netflix this year.