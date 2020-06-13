Spike Lee talks to Trevor Noah about his new film ‘Da 5 Bloods’ [Video]

No matter what’s going on in the world, we can always count on Spike Lee to drop some amazing films.

The legendary director just released his latest film, Da 5 Bloods, which hit Netflix earlier this week. The movie stars Delroy Lindo, Chadwick Boseman, and more, with the plot following a group of aging Vietnam War veterans who return to the country in search of treasure they buried while stationed there. Originally written by Danny Bilson and Paul De Meo, the script was re-worked by Lee and Kevin Willmott following the pair working on BlacKkKlansman together in 2018. Since its release, the film has received acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Spike Lee (virtually) stopped by The Daily Social Distancing Show on Friday to talk to Trevor Noah about the movie, what initially drew him to the project, and how the themes in the film relate to what we’re all going through today. After discussing Da 5 Bloods, Lee also goes into a discussion about the urgent need to highlight the history of Black oppression in America and why he’s energized by the progress of the current moment.

Check out the conversation between Spike Lee and Trevor Noah down below: